Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of PODD traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.04. 307,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,172. Insulet has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.43.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insulet will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,475,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,362,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after buying an additional 396,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

