Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) was downgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $163.00 to $162.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.
Shares of PODD traded up $7.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $167.04. 307,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 678,172. Insulet has a 1-year low of $80.43 and a 1-year high of $219.85. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 928.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $179.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.43.
In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,055.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Insulet by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,998,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $684,507,000 after acquiring an additional 760,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insulet by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $121,475,000 after buying an additional 67,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,362,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 541,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $92,740,000 after purchasing an additional 61,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Insulet by 382.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,583,000 after buying an additional 396,200 shares during the last quarter.
Insulet Company Profile
Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.
Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.