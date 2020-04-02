Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco DB Energy Fund (NYSEARCA:DBE) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 789,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 477% from the previous session’s volume of 136,742 shares.The stock last traded at $8.08 and had previously closed at $7.86.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.08.

Get Invesco DB Energy Fund alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Energy Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 10,965 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 22,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco DB Energy Fund by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 28,273 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Energy Fund (the Fund) is based on the Deutsche Bank Liquid Commodity Index – Optimum Yield Energy Excess Return (the Index). The Index is a rules-based index composed of futures contracts on some of the most heavily traded energy commodities in the world-light sweet crude oil (WTI), heating oil, brent crude oil, reformulated blendstock for oxygenate blending (RBOB) gasoline and natural gas.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Energy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.