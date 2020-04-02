Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Jupiter Fund Management (JUP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON: JUP) recently:

3/31/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 190 ($2.50). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

3/23/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 180 ($2.37) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 335 ($4.41).

3/23/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 160 ($2.10). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/13/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/6/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 262 ($3.45) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 367 ($4.83).

2/28/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/24/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/17/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 335 ($4.41) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 310 ($4.08).

2/17/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

2/11/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 415 ($5.46) to GBX 362 ($4.76). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/7/2020 – Jupiter Fund Management had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

JUP traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 193.80 ($2.55). 1,119,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,620,000. The stock has a market cap of $861.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. Jupiter Fund Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 161.65 ($2.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 286.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 349.49.

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported GBX 28.80 ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 28.40 ($0.37) by GBX 0.40 ($0.01).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.20 ($0.12) per share. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.63%.

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 29,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 173 ($2.28), for a total transaction of £51,163.02 ($67,302.05). Also, insider Nichola Pease acquired 32,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 312 ($4.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,996 ($131,539.07).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

