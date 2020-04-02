iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL) Shares Up 18.2%

iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs (NYSEARCA:OIL)’s share price shot up 18.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.49 and last traded at $5.06, 10,637,731 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 659% from the average session volume of 1,402,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.73.
iPath Series B S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETNs Company Profile (NYSEARCA:OIL)
iPath S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index ETN is a sub-index of the S&P GSCI Commodity Index. The S&P GSCI Crude Oil Total Return Index reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures contract plus the Treasury Bill rate of interest that could be earned on funds committed to the trading of the underlying contracts.
