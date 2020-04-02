JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.23

JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:JAPSY) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.23 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 253197 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of JAPAN AIRL LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.72.

Japan Airlines Co, Ltd. provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transport services in Japan and internationally. It offers domestic and international air transport services. The company is also involved in the aerial work and other related businesses. As of February 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of approximately 230 aircraft.

