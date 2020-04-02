Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €28.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €28.00 ($32.56) target price by equities research analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on JEN. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Jenoptik and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jenoptik and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.71 ($32.23).

ETR JEN traded down €0.41 ($0.48) on Tuesday, reaching €14.58 ($16.95). 292,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.34, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $858.00 million and a PE ratio of 12.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €20.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of €23.97. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €12.99 ($15.10) and a 12 month high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

