JMP Securities Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $840.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target lowered by JMP Securities to $840.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 84.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.91.

Tesla stock traded down $27.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $454.47. 18,927,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,846,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $653.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $451.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.64, a P/E/G ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.73. Tesla has a 52-week low of $176.99 and a 52-week high of $968.99.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.61, for a total transaction of $76,141.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,504,522.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Joseph Ellison purchased 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $767.00 per share, with a total value of $958,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,536 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,842 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Tesla by 253.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Tesla by 225.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 25,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

