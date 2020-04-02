Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,320 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.50.

Shares of JNJ traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.15. 11,589,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,538,174. The company has a market cap of $345.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $138.27.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.94 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

