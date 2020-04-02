JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €56.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) has been given a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on VNA. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on Vonovia and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vonovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.19 ($64.17).

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia stock traded up €0.52 ($0.60) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €44.45 ($51.69). 1,626,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €48.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.49, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.39. Vonovia has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 1 year high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

See Also: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.