Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price suggests a potential upside of 84.84% from the company’s current price.

KRTX has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.10.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ KRTX traded up $2.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,371. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -17.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.89. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.16. On average, research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.67, for a total value of $200,907,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,295,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $506,610,630.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Preston acquired 1,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,085.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,265 shares of company stock valued at $382,164.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the period. 54.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.