Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) Shares Up 9.7%

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN)’s share price was up 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.85 and last traded at $3.84, approximately 231,720 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 197,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $157.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,442.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.50%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 million. Analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after purchasing an additional 20,202 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 44.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,940 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the last quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Silverback Asset Management LLC now owns 540,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $503,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline consists of small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

