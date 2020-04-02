Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) Shares Gap Up to $0.86

Kosmos Energy Ltd (NYSE:KOS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.81, but opened at $0.86. Kosmos Energy shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 9,836,277 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Raymond James downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $1.10 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kosmos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $310.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $460.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0452 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.84%. This is a boost from Kosmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Kosmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -360.00%.

In other Kosmos Energy news, CEO Andrew G. Inglis purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $318,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,127,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,673.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Ryan Clark purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 564,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,187.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $454,350 in the last ninety days. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 25,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 27,287 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. Its primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. The company also maintains an exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

