Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) will report earnings of $2.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Laboratory Corp. of America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.45. Laboratory Corp. of America reported earnings of $2.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will report full-year earnings of $11.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.59 to $12.08. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.98 to $13.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Laboratory Corp. of America.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $182.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.44.

LH stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.01. The company had a trading volume of 897,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $162.14 and a 200 day moving average of $168.66. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,465.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,199,483. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

