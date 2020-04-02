Lanxess (ETR:LXS) Given a €40.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Lanxess (ETR:LXS) has been given a €40.00 ($46.51) price target by Nord/LB in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

LXS has been the subject of several other reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lanxess in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Warburg Research set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Lanxess and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €57.65 ($67.03).

Get Lanxess alerts:

LXS traded up €1.61 ($1.87) on Tuesday, reaching €36.45 ($42.38). The stock had a trading volume of 329,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,027. Lanxess has a fifty-two week low of €25.68 ($29.86) and a fifty-two week high of €64.58 ($75.09). The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €44.63 and a 200-day moving average of €55.05.

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft, a specialty chemicals company, develops, manufactures, and markets chemical intermediates, specialty chemicals, and plastics worldwide. It operates in five segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, Engineering Materials, and ARLANXEO. The Advanced Intermediates segment offers high-grade intermediates for the agrochemical and coating industries; fine chemicals as precursors and intermediates for the pharmaceutical, agrochemical, and specialty chemical industries; customer-specific specialties; organometallics; and tire chemicals.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lanxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lanxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.