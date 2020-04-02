Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €5.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Leoni (ETR:LEO) received a €5.00 ($5.81) target price from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.95% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Leoni and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of €8.09 ($9.41).

Get Leoni alerts:

LEO stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €5.62 ($6.53). The company had a trading volume of 364,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The stock has a market cap of $181.15 million and a PE ratio of -0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of €8.75 and a 200-day moving average of €10.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03. Leoni has a one year low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a one year high of €21.70 ($25.23).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.