Leoni (ETR:LEO) PT Set at €5.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.14) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HSBC set a €8.00 ($9.30) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.20 ($6.05) price target on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Independent Research set a €9.70 ($11.28) price objective on shares of Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus target price of €8.09 ($9.41).

Shares of Leoni stock traded down €0.22 ($0.26) during trading hours on Monday, hitting €5.62 ($6.53). The company had a trading volume of 364,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company’s 50-day moving average is €8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.58. Leoni has a twelve month low of €5.37 ($6.24) and a twelve month high of €21.70 ($25.23). The company has a market cap of $181.15 million and a P/E ratio of -0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.03, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

