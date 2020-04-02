Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Stock Price Up 12.1%

Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC)’s stock price traded up 12.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.32 and last traded at $9.26, approximately 167,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 94,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.26.

LBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Luther Burbank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $514.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.98% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $33.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Equities analysts expect that Luther Burbank Corp will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the third quarter valued at about $371,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Luther Burbank during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. 22.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.