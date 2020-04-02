Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 11.2%

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)’s share price was up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.74 and last traded at $3.47, approximately 86,372,990 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 48,555,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.28.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.85.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

In related news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 27,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,080,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,520. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.31 per share, with a total value of $49,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 223,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 99,100 shares of company stock worth $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Marathon Oil during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 157.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

