Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Up 12.5%

Marathon Patent Group Inc (NASDAQ:MARA) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.46 and last traded at $0.45, 208,057 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 23% from the average session volume of 169,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

Marathon Patent Group (NASDAQ:MARA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marathon Patent Group had a negative net margin of 296.54% and a negative return on equity of 127.68%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Marathon Patent Group, Inc is an IP licensing and commercialization company. It acquires and manages IP rights from a variety of sources, including large and small corporations, universities and other IP owners. Marathon Patent Group was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

