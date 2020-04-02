Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Trading Up 10.1%

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX)’s stock price traded up 10.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.66 and last traded at $3.60, 149,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 112,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.27.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMX. CIBC began coverage on Maverix Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They set an “outperformer” rating and a $7.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Maverix Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.56.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $398.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day moving average is $4.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.98 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 22.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Maverix Metals Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Maverix Metals’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $609,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Maverix Metals by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 244,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 35,718 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new position in Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $166,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Maverix Metals in the 4th quarter worth $1,307,000. 5.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.