Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Maxar Technologies Inc (NYSE:MAXR) to post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Maxar Technologies’ earnings. Maxar Technologies posted earnings of ($0.99) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.38) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.15). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Maxar Technologies.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price target on Maxar Technologies from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. CIBC raised Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Maxar Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Maxar Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.88.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,573. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.47 and a 12-month high of $21.45. The company has a market capitalization of $641.44 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is currently -1.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,061,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after buying an additional 35,754 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,570,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 564.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 75,835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

