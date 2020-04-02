Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) Trading Up 10.5%

Shares of Menlo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MNLO) shot up 10.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.66 and last traded at $2.64, 450,200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 21% from the average session volume of 568,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

MNLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Menlo Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Menlo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Menlo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Menlo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58. The company has a market cap of $65.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.83.

Menlo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts predict that Menlo Therapeutics Inc will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNLO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Menlo Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Menlo Therapeutics by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 57,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Menlo Therapeutics by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,956 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Menlo Therapeutics by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 53,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Menlo Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Menlo Therapeutics Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis; psoriasis; chronic pruritus; atopic dermatitis; and refractory chronic cough.

