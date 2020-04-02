Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. Mikros Systems had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.
OTCMKTS:MKRS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Mikros Systems has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.34.
About Mikros Systems
