Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mikros Systems (OTCMKTS:MKRS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks Sales Estimate reports. Mikros Systems had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter.

OTCMKTS:MKRS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 27,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,218. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.13. Mikros Systems has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.34.

About Mikros Systems

Mikros Systems Corporation engages in the research and development of electronic systems technology for military and commercial applications in the United States. The company offers Adaptive Diagnostic Electronic Portable Testset, an automated maintenance workstation to reduce the time required to align the AN/SPY-1 radar system aboard the U.S.

