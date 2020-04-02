Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Mila Resources stock remained flat at $GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday. Mila Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of $383,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.73.

Mila Resources Company Profile

Mila Resources Plc does not have significant operations. It intends to identify potential companies, businesses, or assets that have operations in the natural resources exploration, development, and production sector. The company was formerly known as Mila Resources Limited and changed its name to Mila Resources Plc in October 2015.

