Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mila Resources (LON:MILA) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.22) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
Mila Resources stock remained flat at $GBX 1.65 ($0.02) during trading on Thursday. Mila Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 3 ($0.04). The firm has a market cap of $383,000.00 and a PE ratio of -1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.73.
Mila Resources Company Profile
See Also: Dead Cat Bounce
Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.