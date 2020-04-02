Moeda Loyalty Points Hits Market Capitalization of $6.42 Million (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (CURRENCY:MDA) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $6.42 million and approximately $319,439.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00004779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, CoinBene and LBank.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014645 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.52 or 0.02595448 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192774 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00046032 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00034013 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points’ launch date was July 17th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 tokens. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moeda.in

Moeda Loyalty Points Token Trading

Moeda Loyalty Points can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, CoinBene, LBank and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moeda Loyalty Points should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the exchanges listed above.

