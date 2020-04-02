Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Trading 11.9% Higher

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR) shares shot up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.60 and last traded at $2.45, 798,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 634,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.19.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $3.20 to $2.60 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upgraded Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Roth Capital raised Montage Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Montage Resources from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Montage Resources from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.84.

The company has a market capitalization of $78.47 million, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.57. Montage Resources had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $174.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,243 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 126.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Montage Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

