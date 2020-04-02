MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) received a €122.00 ($141.86) price target from stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTX. Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($108.14) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC set a €179.00 ($208.14) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €180.38 ($209.74).

Shares of MTX stock traded down €6.95 ($8.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €112.90 ($131.28). The stock had a trading volume of 785,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €201.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of €239.71. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €97.76 ($113.67) and a 12-month high of €289.30 ($336.40). The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.94.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

