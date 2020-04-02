National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) Shares Gap Up to $9.40

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $9.40. National-Oilwell Varco shares last traded at $9.83, with a volume of 5,141,000 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.71.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative net margin of 71.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.78%.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 7,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $166,222.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,177.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jose A. Bayardo acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $169,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 245,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,485.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOV. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 346,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,677,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,504,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 192,650 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,084,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

