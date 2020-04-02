Needham & Company LLC Lowers Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $190.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.52. 399,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,888. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.19 and its 200-day moving average is $165.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $193.10.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. Monolithic Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total value of $2,900,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,308 shares in the company, valued at $52,256,739.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 42,865 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $7,586,676.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,136,088.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 358,789 shares of company stock worth $63,731,751 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

