Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective by research analysts at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Baader Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 52.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NEM. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €55.10 ($64.07).

Get Nemetschek alerts:

Shares of ETR NEM traded down €2.08 ($2.42) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €43.20 ($50.23). 796,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €52.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is €54.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82. Nemetschek has a 52 week low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a 52 week high of €69.05 ($80.29). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nemetschek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nemetschek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.