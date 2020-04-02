Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €63.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) received a €63.00 ($73.26) price target from research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NEM. Morgan Stanley set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($56.40) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($46.51) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €48.33 ($56.20) price target on shares of Nemetschek and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Nemetschek and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €55.10 ($64.07).

NEM stock traded down €2.08 ($2.42) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €43.20 ($50.23). 796,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,484. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82. Nemetschek has a 12-month low of €32.46 ($37.74) and a 12-month high of €69.05 ($80.29). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €52.79 and its 200 day moving average is €54.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

