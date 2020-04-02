Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Shares Up 16.5%

Neonode, Inc (NASDAQ:NEON) traded up 16.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $1.98, 139,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 323% from the average session volume of 32,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NEON shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine cut Neonode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.06. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.12). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 79.41% and a negative net margin of 79.72%. The company had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter.

Neonode Company Profile (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and licenses user interface and optical interactive touch solutions under the zForce brand in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. It develops optical touch and gesture solutions for human interaction with devices.

