Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $5.12 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,155 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 193,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $860,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 71.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.19.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $31.75. 25,337,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,607,092. The company has a market capitalization of $181.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

