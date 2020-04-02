Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,795 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.2% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $18,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,019,413 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674,009 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,910,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,040,997,000 after acquiring an additional 157,322 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $3,055,993,000. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Scotiabank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.40.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.53. The company had a trading volume of 35,998,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,482,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 60.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 5.41%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,515,476.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

