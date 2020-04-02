Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 1,311 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.9% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 73.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Piper Sandler upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.35.

NYSE JPM traded down $5.67 on Wednesday, reaching $84.36. The stock had a trading volume of 27,994,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,859,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a market cap of $287.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total value of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares in the company, valued at $62,188,125.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

