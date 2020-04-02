Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 731 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,752 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 731 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $869,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,841,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $676,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 568,733 shares of company stock valued at $50,878,762. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

ABT stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.57. The company had a trading volume of 12,197,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,647,072. The company has a market capitalization of $139.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.80. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $92.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ABT. Evercore ISI cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

