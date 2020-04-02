Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 90 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Independent Research upgraded Alphabet to a “buy” rating and set a $1,520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 target price (up from $1,650.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,497.13.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $59.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,102.10. The stock had a trading volume of 2,596,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,495. The firm has a market cap of $772.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,318.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 50.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.