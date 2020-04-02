Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,495,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the previous session’s volume of 561,544 shares.The stock last traded at $95.27 and had previously closed at $89.45.

NVRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Nevro from $158.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Nevro from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Nevro from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Nevro presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 5.98 and a quick ratio of 4.68. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 0.85.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.18. Nevro had a negative net margin of 26.57% and a negative return on equity of 49.96%. The business had revenue of $114.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.83 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro Corp will post -2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 17,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $2,128,108.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVRO. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Nevro by 181.9% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 24,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 15,533 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Nevro by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,651 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $2,005,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nevro during the third quarter worth about $2,109,000.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

