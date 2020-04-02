NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 2.5% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $20,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD grew its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

In other NextEra Energy news, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $274.67 per share, with a total value of $824,010.00. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,565,894.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,206 shares of company stock valued at $13,937,721 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NEE. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $255.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

NYSE NEE traded down $22.39 on Wednesday, hitting $218.23. 3,422,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,192,962. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $249.25 and a 200 day moving average of $240.99. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $174.80 and a twelve month high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.