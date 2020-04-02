NPCoin (NPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,032.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. NPCoin has a market cap of $2.21 million and $8,032.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One NPCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000446 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NPCoin alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000635 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00079826 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

Buying and Selling NPCoin

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NPCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NPCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.