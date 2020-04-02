Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.
NUOG stock remained flat at $GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday. 87,831,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,720,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Nu-Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01).
About Nu-Oil and Gas
