Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Nu-Oil and Gas (LON:NUOG) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

NUOG stock remained flat at $GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday. 87,831,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,720,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.04 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and a PE ratio of -0.15. Nu-Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 0.59 ($0.01).

About Nu-Oil and Gas

Nu-Oil and Gas plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the identification, development, and operation of hydrocarbon assets in Canada. It holds 100% interests in an onshore petroleum lease, PL2002-01(A) covering 4,500 acres; and offshore exploration license, EL1070 comprising 254,608 acres located in the Port au Port Peninsula, western Newfoundland.

