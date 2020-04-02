Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Shares Down 7.9%

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) shares were down 7.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, approximately 1,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,940 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.27 million for the quarter.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NES)

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc provides water logistics and oilfield services to customers focused on the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations in the United States. The company's services include the delivery, collection, and disposal of solid and liquid materials that are used in and generated by the drilling, completion, and ongoing production of shale oil and natural gas in the Bakken, Marcellus, Utica, and Haynesville shale areas.

Featured Article: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuverra Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.