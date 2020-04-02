Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Stock Price Up 10.2%

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) shares rose 10.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.02, approximately 2,334,617 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 2,027,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

OII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered Oceaneering International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.30 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The stock has a market cap of $270.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 2.76.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.24. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $560.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oceaneering International will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Roderick A. Larson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 340,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Earl Childress purchased 14,600 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.57 per share, for a total transaction of $52,122.00. Insiders purchased 82,780 shares of company stock worth $285,442 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the fourth quarter worth about $32,477,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,520,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Oceaneering International by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,468,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after buying an additional 657,474 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Oceaneering International by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,649,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,598,000 after buying an additional 452,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,461,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oceaneering International Company Profile (NYSE:OII)

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas industry, as well as to defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROVs) segment offers submersible vehicles for drill support, vessel-based inspection, maintenance and repair, installation and construction support, pipeline inspection and surveys, and subsea production facility operation and maintenance services.

