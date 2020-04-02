OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,607,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,625% from the previous session’s volume of 169,105 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $1.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)
OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.
