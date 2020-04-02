OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 4,607,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,625% from the previous session’s volume of 169,105 shares.The stock last traded at $2.20 and had previously closed at $1.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OncoSec Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OncoSec Medical stock. Salzhauer Michael grew its stake in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 127.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,303 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,103 shares during the quarter. Salzhauer Michael owned approximately 0.30% of OncoSec Medical worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OncoSec Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONCS)

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.