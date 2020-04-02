Orrstown Financial Services Inc. Invests $627,000 in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,518 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $627,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Cedar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

In related news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $4.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.65. 9,832,668 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,352,164. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $96.79 and a 1 year high of $128.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 43.81%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

