P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) Shares Up 12.1%

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT)’s share price was up 12.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.84 and last traded at $12.71, approximately 344,695 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 204,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.34.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $541.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $230.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of P H Glatfelter by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,282,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,741 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in P H Glatfelter by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in P H Glatfelter by 206.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 41,169 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 197.5% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 54,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 36,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT)

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

