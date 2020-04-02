Pareto Securities Upgrades GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) to “Hold”

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $4.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock. Pareto Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 23.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GLOG. DNB Markets downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup cut GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of GasLog stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 617,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,386. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $285.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.34. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $17.20.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $182.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.33 million. GasLog had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that GasLog will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of GasLog by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 101,169 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of GasLog by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GasLog by 4.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 232,061 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. 39.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

