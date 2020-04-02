PCHAIN Trading 40.4% Higher Over Last Week (PI)

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded up 20.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $942,994.95 and approximately $336,024.00 worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded 40.4% higher against the dollar. One PCHAIN token can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Hotbit and DDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00050621 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.68 or 0.04389136 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00066037 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014738 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010726 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003402 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN (CRYPTO:PI) is a token. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. PCHAIN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,102,668 tokens. PCHAIN’s official message board is medium.com/@PCHAIN . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

PCHAIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX, Hotbit and DDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.