PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) Shares Up 7.4% Following Dividend Announcement

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR (NYSE:PBR) shares shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $6.42 and last traded at $5.81, 60,848,263 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 87% from the average session volume of 32,558,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.0931 per share. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. This is a boost from PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

The firm has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 8,360,694 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $133,269,000 after buying an additional 1,134,384 shares in the last quarter. Amia Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,752,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,769,000 after buying an additional 795,904 shares in the last quarter. Gavea Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,577,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,689,000. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PETROLEO BRASIL/ADR Company Profile (NYSE:PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

