Piper Sandler Cuts Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) Price Target to

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from to in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WEN. ValuEngine lowered Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Longbow Research decreased their price target on Wendys from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wendys from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.70.

Shares of WEN traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.35. 10,194,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,037. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. Wendys has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Wendys had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $427.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wendys will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Wendys’s payout ratio is 81.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys during the 4th quarter worth $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wendys by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Wendys during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,218,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its position in Wendys by 72.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 769,447 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after purchasing an additional 322,561 shares in the last quarter. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

